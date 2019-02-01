A trip to the store could be what saved a couple’s lives. Now they’re left fighting for a local hotel to replace their property after a fire in their room.
Dave Janzen and his wife Pat Bromfield scored a premium location for their stay in Nashville, the GuestHouse Inn Music Valley right across the street from the business conference he signed up for. Hours after check-in, a quick run to the store for a hairbrush could have saved their lives.
“When we returned, there were 10 to 15 fire engines out here,” Janzen recalled. A fire inside their room damaged what they estimated is $2,000 worth of their belongings.
"We had electronics, clothes,” Bromfield said. “He was here for a business conference so he had all his business materials with him. It was just panic.”
In the three days since the fire, the couple has not been able to reach the hotel owner after multiple attempts. An insurance agent told News4 the process itself is normally slow, but the lack of communication could be a red flag. We tried for ourselves. The receptionist at the hotel told a News4 crew they would contact us with a statement. We have yet to hear back.
“All that we really want is for this man to man up and say 'hey we'll take responsibility for this,’” Bromfield said. “But he's not communicating.”
Money and damages aside, Pat says the ‘what if’ haunts her. “Thankful we're alive. That we didn't remember the hairbrush that we had to go to Walmart,” she said. “Because, otherwise, we would have been asleep when that happened.”
News4 reached out to GuestHouse Inn’s parent company, Red Lion Hotels Corporation. A spokesperson said since the hotel is a franchise, they handle their own operations. Moments later, a family member told News4 they were contacted by the parent company for their contact information.
According to the fire report obtained by News4, the fire was started in a AC/heater unit, and the sprinkler closest to it was not working.
