Dustin Hagar (left) was wanted out of Houston and Stewart Counties and was taken into custody on Tuesday. Dustin Dew (top right) and Kayla Dew (bottom right) are charged with harboring Hagar in their home.

 Stewart County Sheriff's Office

STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two people have been arrested and charged with harboring a dangerous man previously wanted on multiple charges.

Dustin and Kayla Dew were arrested Tuesday. The man they were harboring, Dustin Hagar, left the scene of an accident on Highway 18 on January 14.

Hagar; an Erin, TN native; had multiple warrants for his arrest in both Stewart and Houston Counties including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, drug charges, evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and other offenses. He as believed to be armed and dangerous.

Hagar was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon hiding in a crawl space in the Dew's home on the 100 block of Stacker Drive in Cumberland City. He is facing additional charges of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule II drugs.

Both Dustin and Kayla Dew are facing charges of harboring a fugitive and were booked into the Stewart County Jail on $20,000 bond each.

 

