STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two people have been arrested and charged with harboring a dangerous man previously wanted on multiple charges.
Dustin and Kayla Dew were arrested Tuesday. The man they were harboring, Dustin Hagar, left the scene of an accident on Highway 18 on January 14.
Hagar; an Erin, TN native; had multiple warrants for his arrest in both Stewart and Houston Counties including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, drug charges, evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and other offenses. He as believed to be armed and dangerous.
Hagar was found around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon hiding in a crawl space in the Dew's home on the 100 block of Stacker Drive in Cumberland City. He is facing additional charges of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of schedule II drugs.
Both Dustin and Kayla Dew are facing charges of harboring a fugitive and were booked into the Stewart County Jail on $20,000 bond each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.