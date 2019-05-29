NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man and woman were identified as suspects in a shooting that took place back in February at a Kroger parking lot in Nashville.
According to police, 20-year-old Robert Dalton got into a fight with a man after pushing him inside the Kroger on Monroe Street.
The man, who was with his wife and two young children, left the store and began putting his groceries in the trunk of his car.
Officials say that's when 21-year-old Kristen Carney drove Dalton near the family where he shot at them three times. Carney then pulled down another parking lane when Dalton shot at least another two times before they fled the scene.
No one was injured in the shooting, but a bullet did strike the car where the children were seated and another hit a second vehicle in the parking lot.
Through the use of video surveillance, police identified the couple. Dalton was taken into custody in April and Carney was arrested Tuesday.
They were both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.
