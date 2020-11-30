NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A couple was carjacked this morning in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue North.
The couple was loading their car when an individual approached them asking for money. The man then jumped into their car, a white Ford Fusion with South Carolina plate number KYP553.
The male victim was punched in the face as the suspect drove off in the vehicle with the female victim. She was driven to a Dickerson Pike ATM where he took out $300 from the couple's account. He then kicked her out of the vehicle and drove off.
Anyone who recognizes the individual, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
