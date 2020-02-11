SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- The Sumner County Sheriff arrested a couple who drove off from a police traffic stop in Hendersonville.
32-year-old Jhirme Staten and 27-year-old Rebecca Loucks were stopped by Hendersonville Police in a gas station parking lot. As they drove away from the officer trying to stop them, a passenger fell from the back seat, suffering injuries requiring medical attention.
The pair were found a short time later by a deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff's Department, who made chase. The vehicle eventually was disabled in the Portland area, where the two were placed under arrest.
The driver, Staten, was charged by Sumner County with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended license, and charged for a window tint violation by Hendersonville Police.
When officers ran his name for outstanding warrants, the following information came up:
- 3 Counts of Rape of a Child out of Davidson County
- 4 Counts of Community Supervision Violation by a Felony Offender
- 1 Count of Sex Offender Registry Violation 3rd Offense
- 3 Counts of Misdemeanor Community Supervision Violation
- 1 Count of Violation of a Court Order with an original charge of Criminal Impersonation
Deputies arrested Loucks on a warrant for Probation Violation for an original Montgomery County charge pertaining to Theft. She was not charged in reference to the chase incident.
Both were transported to the Sumner County Jail.
