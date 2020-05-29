NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world, many company's have had to lay off and furlough employees and Nashville has been no exception.
The Country Music Hall of Fame announced they will be one of the businesses that are having to let employees go during the pandemic.
73 employees were told on Thursday they would be laid off from the Country Music Hall of Fame with 101 more employees being furloughed.
The CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame released the following statement:
We were forced to make this difficult decision by a challenging business environment unprecedented in the museum’s history. Since closing March 13, the museum has lost millions of dollars in budgeted revenue. Our economic setbacks, coupled with the uncertainties of the future related to the pandemic, make it necessary to take these measures now to protect the institution and ensure its future.
The layoff's and furlough's will be effective June 18, 2020.
