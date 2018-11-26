NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Public Health Department will join other county health departments in Tennessee for a statewide event called "FightFluTN" on December 5, providing free flu shots to increase the number of people vaccinated.
All county health departments will hold flu shot events during National Influenza Vaccination Week. Metro Public Health also said the event will help them practice activating emergency points of dispensing for use in times of disaster and emergency. These "PODs" can be set up in different places to give out medication, equipment, and other emergency supplies.
Free flu shots will be available in Nashville at the following health department locations. The clinics will be offering walk-ins from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
East Health Center - 1015 East Trinity Lane
Lentz Health Center - 2500 Charlotte Avenue
Woodbine Health Center - 224 Oriel Avenue
Metro Southeast Administrative Center Auditorium (not at MPHD Health Center - 1417 Murfreesboro Pike
The Centers for Disease Control recommends annual flu vaccinations for everyone over 6 months of age. The vaccine is especially important for those who are high risk for serious illness or death from flu such as the elderly, pregnant women, and young children. Healthcare workers and family and friends of those who work in the healthcare field are also high risk.
If you have any information about flu shots offered by Metro Public Health Department, call (615) 340-5616 or go to health.nashville.gov.
CDC Interactive Flu Map
App users, click here to view the interactive map on the CDC website.
