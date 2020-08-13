NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On the recommendation of the Metro Health Department and in coordination with Metro General Services, the Davidson County Clerk's Office will close its main branch for deep cleaning.
The office located on the Fulton Campus in the Howard Office Building will be closed Friday, August 14, 2020.
Davidson County Clerk Brenda Wynn released the following statement:
As COVID-19 has continued to spread in our community, this office, that serves an average of 500 citizens per day, has not been spared. We take this action out of an abundance of caution and to protect the health, safety and well-being of the public and our staff.
The Main Branch will re-open Monday morning, August 17, 2020 at 8 a.m.
Motor vehicle title and registration services will be available at satellite locations in Green Hills, Hermitage, Madison, North and South branches.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers needing a duplicate title may visit any of the open satellite offices, and a new title will be mailed.
Unfortunately, marriage licenses and notary services will not be available.
Dealer work and noting of liens may be deposited in the drop-box in the lobby of the Main branch.
Visits at all locations should be limited to the persons conducting business.
Open satellite locations and services:
Bodenhamer North Police Precinct, 2231 26th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208
- Motor vehicle title and registration services
Green Hills Branch, Graces Plaza, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, #207, Nashville, TN 38215
- Motor vehicle title and registration services
- Self-service registration renewal kiosk available in the lobby 7 days a week
Hermitage Police Precinct, 3701 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN 37076
- Motor vehicle title and registration services
Madison Branch, 501 Heritage Drive, Madison, TN 37115
- Motor vehicle title and registration services
- Self-service registration renewal kiosk available
South Police Precinct, 5101 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211
- Motor vehicle title and registration services
- Self-service registration renewal kiosk available
