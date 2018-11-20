NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's that time of year when many step up to give to those in need, and country star Tracy Lawrence is no different.
Lawrence is helping the homeless through his 13th annual Mission Possible Turkey Fry at the Nashville Rescue Mission.
Last year, they fried 500 turkeys, and they expect to exceed that this year.
Event organizers plan on giving 7,000 plates full of food to the homeless.
There will also be a concert at Wildhorse Saloon at 7 pm. that will benefit the Nashville Rescue Mission. Click here for more information.
