NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music star Miranda Lambert made a big Valentine's Day announcement on Instagram, she and Brendan Mcloughlin 'got hitched'.
According to the star's Instagram post, Lambert thanks Mcloughlin for loving her, adding her "heart is full" and uses #theone to describe him.
Lambert's reps told People Magazine that the secret marriage "happened awhile ago."
Lambert was previously married to country star Blake Shelton. Both Lambert and Shelton split in 2015 after four years.
READ ALSO:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.