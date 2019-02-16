Miranda Lambert Gets Married
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music star Miranda Lambert made a big Valentine's Day announcement on Instagram, she and Brendan Mcloughlin 'got hitched'.

According to the star's Instagram post, Lambert thanks Mcloughlin for loving her, adding her "heart is full" and uses #theone to describe him.

Lambert's reps told People Magazine that the secret marriage "happened awhile ago."

Lambert was previously married to country star Blake Shelton. Both Lambert and Shelton split in 2015 after four years.

