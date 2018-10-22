(CNN) -- Country star Keith Urban made a fan's dream come true by serenading her in her hospital room.
Marissa English is battling a number of conditions, including an inoperable cyst on her brain, scoliosis and cerebral palsy.
But Urban took the time to visit her before his show Thursday in Toledo.
Her family was unsure she'd ever get to meet the man she's dubbed "Mr. Hottie."
Tonight they're still trying to digest what happened.
"He sat with her and held her hand and talked to her and sang with her. It was yeah ... It was priceless. I mean, a dream come true," said her mother, Marlise Matthews.
A dream Marissa has had for 25 years now as her health continues to decline.
But when she met her idol, it was the exact opposite.
"The overall calming effect it had on her too. She's been having a lot of difficult days, but she relaxed. Her heart rate actually came down, which surprises me because I thought it would go up, but she was just enjoying the moment," Matthews said.
A moment that was unexpected - maybe the reason it meant a little more.
"He's a busy man, I know that. He had a concert last night, but that didn't matter to him. He took the time to come and see his biggest fan," Matthews said.
And after their visit, Urban dedicated his entire concert to Marissa, who now has memories to last a lifetime.
"For years, we've doctored pictures to make it look like he's in a picture with her, and now I keep looking at this, and it just brings tears to my eyes because he was here. He was with her," Matthews said.
And when we asked Matthews to sum up her emotions, two words were all that came to mind.
"Overwhelming joy."
During the concert, Urban acknowledged some of Marissa's nurses, who pushed for his hospital visit on social media.
