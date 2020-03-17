NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville musicians are worried with Lower Broadway and other bars closed and no place to play their music, how they will make money. One bar owner and country music star is hoping to help amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.
Lower Broadway looked very different on Tuesday after bars closed and only a few restaurants chose to stay open after Metro Nashville leaders issued a public health emergency to stop COVID-19.
The only music on Broadway on Tuesday came from a few street performers.
"We're all musicians out here and we rely on these gigs and these shows," said local musician Blind Joe.
"Our financial situation will obviously be affected," said singer Hadley Elizabeth.
Guitarist Colin Poulton told News 4 he had multiple gigs and shows cancel this week after many bars decided to close their doors.
"He ended up getting a text from the person at those clubs saying all shows are canceled," said Poulton.
Poulton is social distancing at home, taking care of his five year old son while his son's mother is out of town.
"This plus the tornado he’s been at school maybe four days the last two weeks," said Poulton. "Lots of folks are trying to live stream performances in their living room pivoting to teaching lessons on Skype."
Red Neck Riviera owner and country music star John Rich is hoping to ease the burden for some musicians and told News 4 that bar employees will still be paid.
"I hope all those business owners take a long hard look at that," said Rich. "You wanna make sure you did the right thing when it was tough."
Even though his bar is closed, Rich told News 4 that bands will get to keep performing at the bar, streaming their shows online so people quarantined at home can listen online.
Viewers will be able to request songs and even be able to tip performers via a special Venmo account.
"They're the reason that people come to Nashville in droves and our city economy is so strong. So we can't let these people get hurt," said Rich.
Rich said he plans to perform as well donating all his tips to the bands in the line up.
"You might go into the read a little bit but this about being an American and looking out for other people," he said.
See updates on the live stream here (( link https://www.facebook.com/RNRBarNash/ ))
