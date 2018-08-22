Another country music star has been added to the prestigious circle of legends at the Grand Ole Opry.
Trace Adkins surprised Dustin Lynch with the invitation on Tuesday night.
“Thank you! I wish you weren’t so big. I want to pick you up, but I couldn’t," said Lynch to Adkins.
After hearing the exciting news, Lynch said he had a frog in his throat and tears in his eyes as he sang his new single, "Good Girl."
Lynch will be officially inducted on Sept. 18. He first played the Opry in 2012.
In addition to the big announcement, Adkins was celebrating his 15th anniversary as an Opry member.
"We think that Dustin Lynch is gonna carry on in that proud tradition, and we're glad to have him." — @TraceAdkins to @dustinlynch after asking him to join the #Opry Family! pic.twitter.com/JfUPH1AunZ— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) August 22, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.