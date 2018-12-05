NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country star Brad Paisley will be playing a free pop-up show in downtown Nashville on Wednesday night.
The show will kick off at 6 p.m. at Tootsies and will be first come, first served.
In a video promoting the show, Paisley teased that he just "might be making a little music video too."
Tootsies. Tonight. 6 PM. #BuckedOff pic.twitter.com/rjH8SVFfVf— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) December 5, 2018
