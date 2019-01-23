blake shelton show
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country star Blake Shelton is playing a free pop-up show at his Lower Broadway bar on Wednesday night.

Fans can beginning lining up at 1 p.m. at the 3rd Avenue entrance to Ole Red to receive wristbands.

Only one wristband will be handed out per person and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Doors to the show will open at 6:30 p.m.

