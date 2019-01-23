NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country star Blake Shelton is playing a free pop-up show at his Lower Broadway bar on Wednesday night.
Fans can beginning lining up at 1 p.m. at the 3rd Avenue entrance to Ole Red to receive wristbands.
Only one wristband will be handed out per person and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Doors to the show will open at 6:30 p.m.
If you are lucky enough to make it into the show, send your photos and videos to news@wsmv.com!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.