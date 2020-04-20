NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Grammy-nominated country singer, who battled COVID-19, is reaching out to others, who have cleared the virus, to donate their plasma.
Stokes Nielson said the experience with COVID-19 as a nightmare.
“I couldn’t breathe. I felt like I was being strangled,” Nielson said. “I never had anything like that in my life.”
Nielson said while battling COVID-19, morning four fourth graders from Edmonson Elementary School held a sign saying “get well” outside his window.
“I asked for a sign the night before,” Nielson said. “It was a moment I will never forget.”
This week, Nielson said he has begun an international outreach to COVID-19 survivors called Plus Two Project.Com. The organization works to get as many survivors of the virus to donate their plasma to help severely ill COVID-19 patients.
“Right now, that is one of the keys to killing this virus, we don’t have a vaccine,” Nielson said. “Anti-bodies are the next best thing.”
Nielson told people to take COVID-19 seriously because he was in excellent health and a runner with no underlying health issues.
“This is serious. I’m concerned for a lot of people who have underlying health issues, who may not have the ability to fight off this virus,” Nielson said.
To donate plasma, email at plustwoproject.com or call 1-833-stokesv
