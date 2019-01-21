NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Maxine Brown Russell, a country singer who was part of the music trio The Browns in the 1950s, has died according to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
"Maxine Brown’s voice joined in harmony with brother Jim Ed and sister Bonnie to create the smoothest vocal blend in country music history. Offstage, Maxine was an absolute delight. She was reverent about things worth revering, and riotously irreverent about every other thing. In song and in conversation, Maxine Brown made people smile. The world is a duller place without her," said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
Brown was the last surviving member of the trio, her brother Jim Ed died in 2015 and Bonnie died in 2016.
The Browns are perhaps known for their biggest hit, The Three Bells, released in 1959. The trio was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1963.
“Maxine was a force to be reckoned with, and I'll always remember her sense of humor,” said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association. “She and her siblings will forever be celebrated as one of Country Music’s most beloved trios.”
Maxine Brown had a brief solo career, releasing the album Sugar Cane Country in the late 1960s. The Browns broke up as a group in 1967 so Maxine and Bonnie could retire and raise their young families.
In 2015, The Browns were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.