NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Grammy-winning country music superstar Joe Diffie has tested positive for COVID-19.
Diffie released the following statement after his positive diagnosis.
"I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”
A Tulsa native, Diffie is also a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and recently celebrated a milestone of more than 25 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
