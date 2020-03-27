Joe Diffie

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Grammy-winning country music superstar Joe Diffie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Diffie released the following statement after his positive diagnosis.

"I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

A Tulsa native, Diffie is also a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and recently celebrated a milestone of more than 25 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

 

