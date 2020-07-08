MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Country music stars and the community are sharing what Charlie Daniels meant to them and their favorite memory of the icon.
On Wednesday, a memorial service was held outside the Sellars Funeral Home to pay tribute to the country music and southern rock legend.
The service included performances from Tracy Lawrence, Trace Adkins, and Darryl Worley.
Worley considered Charlie a mentor and friend.
“He was somebody I knew that if I ever got in a bind, I could count on him. You could always expect the truth and honesty from him. He called me down when I was out of line and he lifted me up when I was doing good,” Worley said.
Neighbors in Mt. Juliet felt connected to Charlie who called the area home. They filled the space outside the Sellars Funeral Home.
Judd Sellars knew Charlie for more than a decade.
“He had a pure heart. Pure heart and just a remarkable human being and our loss is heaven’s gain,” Sellars said.
For Trace Adkins, he remembers performing with Charlie last October. It’s a memory he’s holding onto tightly now.
“He went on that stage with incredible energy and he never phoned it in. That’s a lesson that any entertainer would take,” Adkins said.
Many considered Charlie a true patriot deserving of such a memorial service. It included a flyover, military honors, and the playing of taps.
