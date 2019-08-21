Some of country music's biggest stars came together for a special night at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville on Wednesday.
It was for the 13th annual ACM Honors ceremony.
The names we all know like Brooks and Dunn, Miranda Lambert, and Kacey Musgraves all received awards at ACM Honors, but that's not all.
The stars said it's the people off the stage getting some much deserved recognition too.
Chris Young kicked the night off with a tribute to Rodney Crowell singing "Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight."
The country music star was one of many to take the stage at the Ryman.
"This is one of my favorite places in the world to play. So, the fact they have the ACM Honors here, it's cool," Keith Urban said.
The Ryman's rich history draws artists from all generations.
Caylee Hammack sang "Broken Wing" by Martina McBridge to honor her. McBride is now among those with the ACM Cliffie Stone Icon Award.
"I'm just really kind of blown away by it and really just honored to be in this amazing group of people who have won it before me," McBride said.
The ceremony also took time to focus on female artists and their accomplishments. It's a topic some said needs more attention.
"I think there's a lot of work to do, but I do think we're on the path, but I just think we need to keep having those conversations," Maddie Marlow from Maddie & Tae said.
It's a conversation the group of stars kept in mind as they celebrated each other at ACM Honors.
"It's amazing how they do this and how they run this night and how special it is," Young said.
The Songwriter of the Year Award went to Shane McAnally.
You can view a full list of the winners here.
