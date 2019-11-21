NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music star Sam Hunt was arrested overnight by Metro Police for DUI and open container violation in East Nashville.
News4 has learned dash cam video exists of the incident, but Metro Police says it will not be released at this time.
Details surrounding the arrest are forthcoming. The 34-year-old Hunt is best known for songs such as "Body Like a Back Road," "Take Your Time," and others. His court date is scheduled for January.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
