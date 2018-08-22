Connecticut State Police say country music star Gretchen Wilson was arrested at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday night.
According to News4's sister station WFSB, troopers said there was a "minor disturbance" on a flight.
According to police, Wilson became belligerent when they interviewed her on the runway.
WFSB reports that Wilson is charged with breach of peace and her bond was set at $1,000.
Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
