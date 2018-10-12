SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A country music singer is now facing child sex crime charges.
According to the Springfield Police Department, Daniel Lee Martin was indicted on charges ranging from sexual exploitation of a minor to aggravated sexual battery.
Martin reportedly turned himself in on Wednesday and bonded out of jail.
Investigators say the incidents involved three children under the age of 13.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
