NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music honored the unsung heroes behind-the-scenes on Monday night. The CMA Touring Awards were held at Marathon Music Works.
The Country Music Association honored those who travel the world to make the artists shine. There are 15 different awards dedicated to behind-the-scenes employees who are crucial to every show.
"I am receiving a lifetime achievement award. It's one of the most gratifying things that's ever happened to me," said Louis Messina, "I've been promoting shows since high school and the fact that I've accomplished what I have accomplished means so much to me because I work with such great artists... I'm nothing without them."
Jerrod Niemann was the host of Monday night's awards. He started the evening by thanking everyone for coming, to celebrate some of the hardest-working people in the country music industry.
