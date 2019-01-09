A sold out show featuring country music's biggest stars at the Grand Ole Opry. It was all a tribute to Troy Gentry, and his friends that showed up on Wednesday night certainly didn't stop loving him.
"It's a great honor to think that he impacted that many people that we could do this for him, and that it would sell out, and that the artists we called were more than willing to come and help and be a part of it. It's amazing."
After her husband's death, Angie Gentry started the Troy Gentry Foundation.
This is the first fundraising concert for it.
"We always would do benefits if it was a tornado or flood relief and so it's kind of funny, it's kind of come full circle," said Eddie Montgomery, the other half of duo Montgomery Gentry.
Montgomery closed out the show with an electric performance.
"It's a celebration of Troy and I miss my brother everyday," said Montgomery.
Friends and family hope the more than 4,000 people at the Opry leave with this thought.
"A good memory of who he was and what he stood for and a caring and loving spirit and to help continue that on," said Angie Gentry.
Gentry was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey more than a year ago. Gentry's foundation gives to organizations that help with cancer research and providing instruments in schools.
