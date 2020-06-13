HENRY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured Saturday night.
Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of Country Music legend Hank Williams, Jr., has died from injuries sustained in the crash on Highway 79 near Antioch Road.
Williams-Dunning's husband was transported by helicopter to an Vanderbilt Medical Center with unknown injuries.
This is a developing story. News4 will continue to bring you updates as they are made available.
