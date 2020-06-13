HENRY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another injured Saturday night.
Katherine Williams-Dunning, 27, the daughter of Country Music legend Hank Williams, Jr., was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe southbound on U.S. Highway 79, towing a boat when it crossed the dividing median of the highway and began a rollover sequence.
The vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes and came to a stop on the east shoulder of the roadway.
Williams-Dunning was pronounced dead following the crash while her husband, Tyler J. Dunning, 29, was transported by helicopter to an Vanderbilt Medical Center with unknown injuries.
This is a developing story. News4 will continue to bring you updates as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.