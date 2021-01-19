Dolly Parton

This file photo shows singer, songwriter Dolly Parton at the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We're wishing a big happy birthday to the queen of East Tennessee herself, Dolly Parton! 

The Tennessee music legend turns 75 today. 

2020 was a big year for her with many accomplishments checked off. 

Just to name a few, she sang in the Thanksgiving Day parade, released a Netflix movie, put out a Christmas album, and she also supported children during the beginning of the pandemic with virtual bedtime stories. 

And to bring in the new year, a state representative introduced a bill to bring a Dolly Parton statue to the state capitol.

Now that's the way to celebrate a legend such as herself! 

