NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We're wishing a big happy birthday to the queen of East Tennessee herself, Dolly Parton!
The Tennessee music legend turns 75 today.
NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Legendary country music icon Dolly Parton was recognized for her many life achievements in USA Today's Women of the …
2020 was a big year for her with many accomplishments checked off.
Just to name a few, she sang in the Thanksgiving Day parade, released a Netflix movie, put out a Christmas album, and she also supported children during the beginning of the pandemic with virtual bedtime stories.
Dolly Parton will perform in the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade during Cracker Barrel's second-ever appearance. She will sing the holiday classic "A Holly Jolly Christmas," the Lebanon-based restaurant announced on Wednesday.
And to bring in the new year, a state representative introduced a bill to bring a Dolly Parton statue to the state capitol.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Tennessee State Representative has introduced a bill that would bring a Dolly Parton statue to the capitol.
Now that's the way to celebrate a legend such as herself!
