NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country Music Hall of Famer Hargus “Pig” Robbins has passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday.
Robbins was known for crafting memorable intros for Charlie Rich’s 1974 song “Behind Closed Doors” and Crystal Gayle’s 1977 song “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.”
Robbins recorded as a featured instrumental artist in the 1960s. From 1977 to 1979, Elektra Records released three of his albums. Those albums were the Grammy-winning “Country Instrumentalist of the Year,” “Pig in a Poke,” and “Unbreakable Hearts.”
“Like all successful session musicians, Pig Robbins was quick to adapt to any studio situation. He worked quickly, with perfection less a goal than a norm. The greatest musicians in Nashville turned to Pig for guidance and inspiration.”—Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/ynkHux5JBz— Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) January 30, 2022
"Like all successful session musicians, Pig Robbins was quick to adapt to any studio situation," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in a statement. "He worked quickly, with perfection less a goal than a norm. And while he could shift styles on a dime to suit the singer and the song, his playing was always distinctive. Pig's left hand on the piano joined with Bob Moore's bass to create an unstoppable rhythmic force, while the fingers on his right hand flew like birds across the keys. The greatest musicians in Nashville turned to Pig for guidance and inspiration."
Robbins was born in Rhea County Tennessee on Jan 18, 1938, as Hargus Melvin Robbins. A knife accident left him without his sight at the age of three. He studied at the Tennessee School for the Blind at 7-years-old and developed his style by listening to musicians like Ray Charles, Owen Bradley, and Floyd Cramer.
For more on Robbins' passing, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.