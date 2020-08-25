NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Country Music Hall of Fame will reopen its doors next month.
The museum will open to the public on Wednesday, September 9, and the C will open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The Country Music Hall of Fame closed on March 10, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The museum places its highest premium on health and safety. Because there has been steady improvement in the number of COVID-19 cases and a significant decline in transmission rates locally plus a decrease in new cases nationally over the past four weeks, we have decided to reopen. The museum experience will be slightly different—visitors will wear masks, practice social distancing, tour in smaller groups and enter the museum according to a pre-arranged, staggered schedule, and there will be no in-person programming. But our commitment to sharing the country music story has not changed," Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young
All exhibitions that had opened before the museum closed will resume on the reopening.
Due to Nashville being in modified Phase two of its reopening plan, the guidelines for visits include the following:
- Masks for staff and guests over age 2
- Temperature checks for staff and guests entering the building
- Intensified and expanded cleaning routines, which include disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as elevator buttons, touchscreens, and handrails
- Timed ticketing and touchless transactions
"The museum will reopen in alignment with Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Roadmap for Reopening Nashville. Policies and procedures will help ensure a safe and healthy environment for guests, staff and volunteers. In addition to being a part of the Good to Go Program, the museum worked with the Metro Health Department’s Policy Department to review and refine safety protocols and procedures."
Tours of Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B will resume in a limited capacity.
However, officials said the Taylor Swift Education Center will be closed to the public. It is unclear when it will reopen.
The Hall of Fame said "all in-person programming remains on hiatus" at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.