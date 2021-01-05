NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The County Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be open to the public five days a week beginning on January 5th.

This will include the hall of fame as well as the Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B. The properties will be open Thursday through Monday, 10AM to 4PM. All properties will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

County Music Hall of Fame and Museum officials said they lost $20 million and will evaluate their schedule for February when it arrives.

The first exhibit of the new year will highlight the history of the Station Inn, fittingly called "The Station Inn: Bluegrass Beacon." This exhibition begins on January 15th.

“The Station Inn has done so much more than simply provide a venue where musicians and fans alike can gather to play and hear music. The Station Inn has built and nurtured a community,” Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said. “The camaraderie, the joy and the sounds that greet patrons entering the club are an experience like no other. We are happy to share the story of a venue that continues to be a sanctuary and haven for some of the finest artists and their music.”

They remind visitors of their policies and procedures when visiting:

Masks must be worn by staff and guests, including children over two years old

Staff and guests have their temperatures checked as they enter the museum

Intensified and expanded cleaning routines keep “high-touch” areas clean and sanitized

Timed ticketing and touchless transactions promote social distancing and minimize interactions

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.