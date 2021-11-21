NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Country Music Hall of Fame is hosting their 2019 Medallion Ceremony Sunday at the CMA Theater.
During the ceremony, Dean Dillion, Marty Stuart, and Hank Williams Jr. will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Dillion, Stuart, and Williams Jr. will become the 140th, 141st, and 142nd inductees into the Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will start at 5 p.m. The theatre is located at 224 Rep. John Lewis Way S.
All guests are required to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the event.
