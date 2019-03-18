Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The next three inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame will be announced Monday morning.

Some of the names industry experts are mentioning for this year's class include Kenny Chesney, Brooks & Dunn and Hank Williams Jr.

This year, artists will be chosen in the following categories:

  • Modern Era - An artist who entered the scene at least 20 years ago
  • Veterans Era - An artist who entered the scene at least 45 years ago
  • Non-performer - This includes people such as executives or industry writers

County star Reba McEntire was slated to announce the attendees but is feeling "under the weather," so she will be replaced by Bill Cody.

The announcement will begin at 10 a.m. Stay with News4 for updates.

