NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Starting today the County Music Hall of Fame and Museum will operate on a reduced schedule for the rest of the month.
Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B, ancillary properties to the museum, will also be operating on the new schedule.
Starting on January 5, the Museum will be open five days a week, Thursday through Monday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. These hours will be in place for the remainder of January.— Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) December 29, 2020
The museum will be open to the public five days a week, Thursday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
The museum will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
These hours will be in place for the entire month of January.
The museum has policies and procedures in place to help ensure the health and safety of each staff member and guest:
- Masks must be worn by staff and guests, including children over two years old
- Staff and guests have their temperatures taken as they enter the museum
- Intensified and expanded cleaning routines keep "high touch" areas clean and sanitized
- Timed ticketing and touchless transactions promote social distancing and minimize interactions
Museum patrons are encouraged to buy advance tickets by going to the museum’s website, CountryMusicHallofFame.org, or by calling 615-416-2001.
