Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Beginning January 5, 2021, the County Music Hall of Fame and Museum will operate on a reduced schedule for the month.

Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B, ancillary properties to the museum, will also be operating on the new schedule.

The new hours will be open to the public five days a week, Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

These hours will be in place for the entire month of January. 

The museum has policies and procedures in place to help ensure the health and safety of each staff member and guest:

  • Masks must be worn by staff and guests, including children over two years old
  • Staff and guests have their temperatures taken as they enter the museum
  • Intensified and expanded cleaning routines keep "high touch" areas clean and sanitized
  • Timed ticketing and touchless transactions promote social distancing and minimize interactions

Museum patrons are encouraged to buy advance tickets by going to the museum’s website, CountryMusicHallofFame.org, or by calling 615-416-2001.

