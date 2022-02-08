NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line speak onstage during an interview for Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong Exhibit opening day at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on February 06, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened its newest exhibition Tuesday called Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong. It explores the music and career of Florida Georgia Line.
The duo is comprised of Tyler Hubbard from Georgia and Brian Kelley from Florida. This latest exhibit traces their friendship and collaboration, from their meeting in college to their swift emergence as a multiple-award-winning, genre-blending, fan-favorite.
As part of the opening of the exhibit, the duo discussed their career and shared personal stories and memories associated with the artifacts included in the exhibition. There was also a performance featuring Hubbard and Kelley in the museum’s CMA Theater.
The performance and conversation were filmed and will premiere on March 1 as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital programs series. The series is available to stream on the museum’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and website.
Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong exhibit will remain open through Jan. 1, 2023. Items featured in the exhibit include instruments, awards, stage and screen costumes, and personal artifacts.
Florida Georgia Line first broke into the country music charts in 2012 with their first single and record-breaking #1 “Cruise.” The remix of the song featured Nelly and hit #4 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart.
For more on the exhibit and the items featured, click here.
