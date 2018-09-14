Several area attractions are offering free admission this weekend for visitors who have been impacted by Hurricane Florence.
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is offering free admission to Hurricane Florence evacuees.
The promotion will begin on Friday and will end on Tuesday.
Guests must show a valid driver's license from North Carolina or South Carolina to receive free admission.
The museum, located on 5th Avenue South, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Parthenon at Centennial Park is providing free admission to Hurricane Florence evacuees through Sept. 21. Visitors need to present a driver's license or other form of identification at the ticket counter.
The Parthenon is open from Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.
