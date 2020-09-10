NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is back open after being closed for six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The music is back and the doors are open. COVID-19 rules, however, still apply in the place where country music and rhinestone rules.
Ticket sales, donations, gifts and fundraisers are what keeps the establishment afloat and running. In fact, the museum lost about $23 million during the six-month closure. Guests and tourists were also deeply missed.
However, the thing that won't be missed are those disappointing phone calls, telling potential visitors that the museum was closed.
