NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music star Roy Clark has died at age 85, according to the Associated Press.

The news agency confirmed the news with Clark's publicist.

Clark was famous for co-hosting the variety show "Hee Haw," which ran for more than 20 years.

Clark was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1987. He first took the Opry stage in 1950 after winning a national banjo competition.

During his career, Clark won seven CMA Awards, including the Entertainer of the Year Award in 1973.

