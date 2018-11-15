NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music star Roy Clark has died at age 85, according to the Associated Press.
The news agency confirmed the news with Clark's publicist.
Clark was famous for co-hosting the variety show "Hee Haw," which ran for more than 20 years.
We're sorry to hear about the passing of Roy Clark. Roy Clark made best use of his incredible talent. He was both a showman and a virtuoso, with a love of music that beamed across air waves and into millions of living rooms, where families gathered to watch and listen. pic.twitter.com/FD8lYeejZR
Clark was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.
He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1987. He first took the Opry stage in 1950 after winning a national banjo competition.
During his career, Clark won seven CMA Awards, including the Entertainer of the Year Award in 1973.
Entertainer Roy Clark (right) plays the fiddle during a taping of the syndicated television show "Hee Haw," June 27, 1983. Also playing is Roy Acuff, "the King of Country Music." (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Roy Clark, Ricky Skaggs, Earl Scruggs and Vince Gill, from left, sing Johnny Russell's classic, "Act Naturally" during a tribute to him at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 22, 2001. The tribute show is to help pay Russell's hospital bills. Russell has been sidelined from performing for nearly a year by a series of medical woes, including a heart attack and diabetes. He has been on dialysis for more than five years. (AP Photo/John Russell)
NBC "Today Show" weatherman Willard Scott., left, makes his singing debut on the television show "Hee Haw" with country star Roy Clark during taping of the show in Nashville, Oct. 18, 1982. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Co-hosts Buck Owens, left, and Roy Clark, right, perform with other cast members during a taping of "Hee Haw" in 1986 in Nashville, Tenn. Time-Life is releasing full "Hee Haw" shows for the first time on VHS and DVD for the 35th anniversary of the show's first season. Shown between Owens and Clark is actor Ernest Borgnine, a guest on that episode. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Singer Roy Clark along with the cast of the television show "Hee Haw" accept the Entertainer's Award during the 5th Annual TV Land Awards, Saturday, April 14, 2007 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
Country music stars Charlie McCoy, left, Roy Clark, center, and Barbara Mandrell pose before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, May 17, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Country music star Roy Clark, left, is presented his medallion by fellow country performer Little Jimmy Dickens as Clark is inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, May 17, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Alabama band members Teddy Gentry, left, Jeff Cook and Randy Owen pose with Roy Clark, send from left, as they arrive at the 9th Annual ACM Honors at The Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Roy Clark, left, and Brad Paisley perform "I''ve Got a Tiger By The Tail" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Roy Clark, Country Western singer, is shown at the Country Music Awards in Nashville, 1978. (AP Photo)
Country-western music stars Roy Clark and Barbara Mandrell perform together during the taping of a portion of a recent "Hee Haw" show in Nashville, 1978. (AP Photo)
Country music star Roy Clark performs after being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, May 17, 2009. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Roy Clark celebrates after receiving the Pioneer Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards Wednesday, April 23, 1997, in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner)
Roy Clark performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Roy Clark with Glen Campbell, Vince Gill, Eddie Rabbit, Charlie Daniels, Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs and Charlie Chase at the Hats Off to Minnie show in Nashville on May 7, 1992.
