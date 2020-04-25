CMA Awards - Performers with the most wins

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Harold Reid, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and member of the Statler Brothers, died Friday at the age of 80. 

Reid was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with his Statler Brothers in 2008. 

The Country Music Hall of Fame issued the following statement on Reid's death.

"Harold Reid was a driving force in one of country music’s greatest quartets, the Statler Brothers. He helped steer the group to stupendous successes, and his stirring bass was the underpinning of dozens of classic hits," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "He was also a tremendous entertainer, and one of the world’s funniest people. For decades, he made us laugh and made us cry. As his alter ego, Lester 'Roadhog' Moran, would say, his contributions were 'mighty fine.' We mourn his loss while we celebrate a life well-lived."

