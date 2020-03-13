NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the museum, Hatch Show Print, Historic RCA Studio B and the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be closed temporarily to the public.
The closings will begin at closing time Friday, March 13 and will last through Tuesday, March 31.
All upcoming shows at the CMA Theater for the month of March will be either postponed or canceled. People with tickets to shows at the CMA Theater will be notified of rescheduled dates and refunds will be issued from the point of purchase for any canceled shows. Ticketholders should visit CMATheater.com for information on individual shows.
The museum will continue to monitor and rely on guidance from public health officials such as the Metro Public Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to inform any decisions moving forward.
“The health and safety of our guests and staff is our top priority," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “While there have not been any confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) connected to the museum at this time, we must do all that we can to help ensure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees and community, which at this time calls for us to close temporarily.”
