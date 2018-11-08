NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The country music community is mourning the loss of the 12 people who were killed by a lone gunman in Southern California overnight.
According to authorities, the suspect used a handgun to open fire during college night at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks before apparently taking his own life.
The killer has been identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, a veteran who authorities said was believed to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder because of his military background.
News4 is updating this story as we receive more statements from the country music community.
We share in the Country community’s sadness over last night’s tragic event in California. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those affected. https://t.co/wUoAUnilQV— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 8, 2018
Though broken, my heart is with these families and friends in Thousand Oaks today. #thousandoaks https://t.co/fCtyXMvpjR— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 8, 2018
Heartbreaking news out of CA this morning. Praying for the victims, and sending big love to those affected by the horrible tragedy in Thousand Oaks.— Big Kenny Alphin (@BigKennyTV) November 8, 2018
My heart is broken waking up to the Borderline news. Another instance where people get together to have fun, ruined by a senseless act of violence. 😔— Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) November 8, 2018
Last night we were going to go line dancing at 9:30 PM at a bar called Borderline we heard about in Thousand Oaks... an hour before we were to leave, I got home and Laney’s eye was swollen shut so we didn’t go. Thinking of everyone affected by this today. Truly unbelievable.— AUBRIE SELLERS (@aubriesellers) November 8, 2018
Our hearts are mourning this morning as we wake up to the news of a mass shooting at a country bar. 💔 Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved > https://t.co/qx9ki0Hofa pic.twitter.com/VysW2AFRNq— CMT (@CMT) November 8, 2018
Waking up in NYC to the terrible news in California that 12 were killed in a country bar last night. 1 officer killed in the line of duty as he ran toward the shooter to save lives. Join me in asking the Holy Spirit to pull those families close this morning. #Californiashooting— John Rich (@johnrich) November 8, 2018
