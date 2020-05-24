Morgan Wallen.jpg

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Just after 11 p.m. Saturday night, Metro officers observed Country Music artist Morgan C. Wallen being kicked out of Kid Rock's bar at 221 Broadway by bar security.

According to the report by police, Wallen was kicked out for being disorderly inside of the bar, kicking glass items inside.

Officers at the scene say Wallen had a strong odor of alcohol and was given the opportunity to walk away from the scene with his friends, but he refused and was placed into police custody. 

Wallen has been charged with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.

Wallen signed with Big Loud Records in 2016 and released his debut single "The Way I talk" soon afterwards.

