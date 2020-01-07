NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music group Rascal Flatts announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that their next tour will be their last.
The group is about to embark on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour.
"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," the band wrote in a tweet, "There is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."
This year, and this tour, is all about YOU.
The nearest stops on the tour are St. Louis and Atlanta. There were no dates announced for Nashville.
