NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music group Rascal Flatts announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that their next tour will be their last.

The group is about to embark on the Rascal Flatts Farewell - Life is A Highway Tour.

"When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," the band wrote in a tweet, "There is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings."

The nearest stops on the tour are St. Louis and Atlanta. There were no dates announced for Nashville.

