NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Country recording artist Granger Smith announced online that his son had passed away due to a tragic accident.
In the post, Smith did not specify as to the nature of the accident, but said that despite doctor's best efforts, their 3-year-old son River Kelly Smith was unable to be revived.
He and his wife Amber said their goodbyes, and have elected to donate their son's organs to other children.
Their family is devastated, and Smith said that the light River brought to their lives will forever be in their hearts.
The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers or gifts, that donations in River Kelly Smith's name be made to Dell Children's Medical Center, 4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.