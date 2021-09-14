NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music star Chris Young is slated to join the Metro Nashville Police Department's 14th annual Law Enforcement Talen Showcase in September.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at the Nashville Palace on McGavock Pike and will feature Young and 9 MNPD talent acts.
Along with the talent showcase, there will also be a silent auction with items such as an autographed fiddle from the late Charlie Daniels, autographed guitars from Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Alan Jackson.
Hotel stays, restaurant deals and more is also available.
Doors open at 5:30 a.m. and admission is $15. The proceeds will benefit the Nashville Children's Alliance, which provides counseling and support services for physically and sexually abused children.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or ahead of time here.
