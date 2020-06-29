Country artist Chase Rice criticized for packed concert

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Country singer Chase Rice is facing criticism after playing concerts with packed crowds in East Tennessee over the weekend.
In a video posted to Rice’s Instagram, the crowds can be seen shoulder-to-shoulder with no sign of social distancing or masks.
Artists are speaking out about his decision.
Kelsea Ballerini took offense with Rice’s decision to perform. She posted on social media, "Imagine being selfish enough to PUT people's health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now."
A representative for Rice said all local requirements were followed and everyone got a temperature check and free hand sanitizer.
A little over 800 tickets were scanned for the concert.
