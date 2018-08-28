NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Counterfeit versions of products we all know and love are showing up on websites many of us use almost every day.
The cost of these products appear to be a steal, but what you're ordering could be fake, meaning these products could catch fire or even make you sick.
For example: Apple's iPhone chargers usually sell for $15. You can find them for $7 on Walmart's website through a third-party seller.
The problem is that if they are knock-offs, they could be missing the technology that keeps your phone from overcharging and exploding.
This is a problem for several popular companies, even including Tiffany & Co. The company confirmed to NBC News that they had Facebook and Instagram remove more than 6,000 counterfeit listings.
Huda Beauty also confirmed they had fake products that were being sold online. Makeup that is not up to standards can contain bacteria and could cause skin infections.
Walmart, Amazon and Facebook all say they're being proactive in weeding out counterfeiters, but how can you tell the difference? One easy way is to confirm to see if the item is shipped and sold from the company you're buying it from. For example, if you are buying an item from Amazon, make sure the product says it is produced and shipped by Amazon and not a third-party.
