NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An East Nashville business has received two counterfeit $100 bills in the last three weeks.
“We’ve had several different counterfeit $100s that have been hard to detect if they’re fake or not,” said Nathan Pohnert, General Manager of Smokers Abbey.
Pohnert said they got a $100 bill over the weekend, tested it with a counterfeit detector pen and it appeared to be legit, until he went to the bank to deposit it.
“It was missing the watermarks actually, the watermark down the middle that says what type of bill it is and the stamp watermark on the other side,” Pohnert said.
Pohnert said a few weeks ago they received another counterfeit from a regular customer who didn’t realize the money he had paid with was fake because he received it through work.
“He came back and paid off the rest of it,” Pohnert said. “He actually went out and got a marker for himself and his business.”
The Secret Service told News4 in February scammers are now removing the ink from real money to print new amounts on the bills. Agents said it can feel real and the counterfeit detector pens likely won’t detect it.
“That is money that affects everything from us buying products, every little thing down to payroll,” Pohnert said. “It’s a thing that really affects a small business that’s trying to improve the community and trying to grow the community.”
Pohnert said business owners should be on the lookout for customers using fake money.
“You see them getting a lot more inexpensive things. They want to get as much cash back as they can get,” Pohnert said.
Employees at Smokers Abbey will now be checking over bills a lot more carefully before accepting. They will also be asking for smaller bills or other forms of payment if something doesn’t feel right.
“If it looks fake don’t waste your time on it,” Pohnert said. “There’s nothing wrong with telling people ‘Hey this just doesn’t feel right.’”
One of the best ways to find out if your money is real is to hold it up to the light and see if the face matches the watermark.
The Secret Service has more information about the signs of real bills.
