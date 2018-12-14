Counterfeit money is making its way through Nashville, and one East Nashville business owner recently received one of the fake bills.
It was a busy day at I Dream of Weenie when owner Leslie Allen says a woman came up to her in a rush asking for change.
“She was handing me the 20 dollar bill as I was getting the smaller bills for her,” Allen said.
The woman was gone by the time Allen noticed the bill was a fake.
“It had a different feel and on the front it was printed ‘copy money’,” Allen said.
The Secret Service says as Nashville has grown so has the amount of counterfeit money being passed around. They say it’s a crime of opportunity and suspects take advantage of the increased activity at businesses during the holiday season.
“If they seem rushed remember you’re doing a financial transaction and to take your time,” Allen said.
Allen says check the money carefully and you can also use a counterfeit pen.
“On a regular bill it doesn’t turn dark,” Allen said. “You can see if you draw on regular paper it turns brown.”
Which is what happened when Allen tested the $20.
“For us it wasn’t such a huge amount but other places that are maybe dealing with larger amounts or larger bills it could a big loss,” Allen said. “Be careful, be alert and be aware of what the various security features are.”
For more information about what to look for:
